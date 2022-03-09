This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Assembly election result 2022: The Election Commission will announce the result for the states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur through their official website with the initial trends starting to come from 8 am.
Assembly poll results of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarakhand will be declared by the Election Commission of India on Thursday.
The exit polls in Manipur gave a clear edge to the ruling BJP in forming the next government with many of them predicting that it may fall short of the halfway mark.
The multi-cornered contest in Goa could lead to a hung assembly verdict, exit polls predicted on Monday with some of them putting the BJP ahead but some also stating that Congress would the single-largest party close to the half-way mark.
Steps to check the Assembly Election Result:
People can check the Assembly Election Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Election Commission.
After visiting the official website of the Election Commission an option related to the Assembly Election Result will be visible and voters can check the relevant details there.
