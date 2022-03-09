Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Assembly election result of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab, Goa: Key things to know

Assembly election result of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab, Goa: Key things to know

Assembly election 2022: Paramilitary personnel stands guard outside the EVM room after the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at Ramabai Ambedkar rally 
2 min read . 11:12 AM IST Livemint

  • Assembly election result 2022: The Election Commission will announce the result for the states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur through their official website with the initial trends starting to come from 8 am.

Assembly poll results of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarakhand will be declared by the Election Commission of India on Thursday.

The Election Commission will announce the result for the states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur through their official website with the initial trends starting to come from 8 am. 

Uttar Pradesh which is the largest state to go to Assembly polls  that has 403 constituencies, followed by 117 in Punjab, 70 in Uttarakhand, 60 in Manipur and 40 constituencies in Goa.

Meanwhile, Exit polls on Monday predicted a clear victory for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly, the majority mark is 202 and the exit polls predicted BJP getting a comfortable majority with its allies.

Exit polls on Monday predicted a clear victory for Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab and the BJP returning to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Several surveys predicted AAP, which is in power in Delhi, getting a landslide victory.

The exit polls on Monday predicted a tight race in Uttarakhand with many of them giving an edge to the BJP in forming the government.

Some exit polls also predicted that Congress would finish ahead and could cross the halfway mark in the 70-member assembl

The exit polls in Manipur gave a clear edge to the ruling BJP in forming the next government with many of them predicting that it may fall short of the halfway mark.

The multi-cornered contest in Goa could lead to a hung assembly verdict, exit polls predicted on Monday with some of them putting the BJP ahead but some also stating that Congress would the single-largest party close to the half-way mark.

Steps to check the Assembly Election Result:

People can check the Assembly Election Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Election Commission.

After visiting the official website of the Election Commission an option related to the Assembly Election Result will be visible and voters can check the relevant details there.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!