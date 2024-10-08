LIVE UPDATES

Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of votes in Haryana, J&K to begin soon

1 min read . Updated: 08 Oct 2024, 04:24 AM IST

Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Updates: The BJP won Haryana assembly polls in 2014 and 2019. In Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP formed a rare government with the PDP in 2014 with late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed as the CM.