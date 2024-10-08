Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir is set to begin at 8 am today, October 8.
All 90 seats in Haryana voted in a single phase on October 5, with a turnout of about 68 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. Jammu and Kashmir voted in three phases – September 18, 25, and October 1 – for its 90 seats, recording a voter turnout of 63.88 per cent, an increase from the 58.58 per cent turnout in the Lok Sabha elections, as per the poll panel
While 93 counting centres have been set up for the 90 assembly constituencies across 22 districts in Haryana, 28 counting centres have been established for the 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Election Commission of India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Haryana Assembly elections in both 2014 and 2019. The ruling BJP now aims for a hat-trick of electoral victories in the 2024 Assembly elections. The Congress party hopes to make a comeback after spending a decade in opposition in the state. Alongside the BJP and Congress, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are also in the fray
First Assembly Election in J&K in 10 years
For Jammu and Kashmir, it was the first Assembly elections in 10 years. This was also the first Assembly election in the UT after the abrogation of special status under Article 370 in August 2019.
In the 2014 assembly elections, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the BJP formed a rare coalition government with the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the government did not last long, as the BJP withdrew from the alliance in 2018. Jammu and Kashmir has been under central rule since then. The Union Territory may now be on course to have its first elected government since 2018
The National Conference (NC) and the Congress contested J&K assembly elections 2024 as part of an alliance. The BJP, the PDP, some regional parties and independents are main players.
Predictions: Congress sweeps Haryana, hung House in J&K
The Congress party is predicted to wrest power from the BJP in Haryana, exit polls revealed on Saturday. The pollsters have, however, predicted a hung house in Jammu and Kashmir where first assembly elections were held in a decade. These elections were also first assembly polls in the erstwhile state after abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. J&K was also bifurcated into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh post the abrogation.
The Congress party is expected to win anywhere between 49-55 seats of the 90 seats in Haryana where the majority mark is 46, according to exit polls released after single-phase polling in the state with about 67 per cent turnout on Saturday.
In Jammu and Kashmir, Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India predicted 35-45 seats to the NC-Congress alliance and 24-34 seats to the BJP. The PDP is predicted to win 4-6 seats while others, including independents, are predicted to win 8-27 seats.
While the idea behind the exit polls is to reflect public sentiment well before the actual results are announced, their accuracy has faced scrutiny many times in the past.
Today's results will set the tone for the next round of assembly polls in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi. The performance of the parties, particularly the BJP and Congress, may also have an impact on the upcoming elections
