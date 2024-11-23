LIVE UPDATES

Election results 2024 live updates: Election Commission to begin counting today; NDA vs INDIA in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

1 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2024, 05:07 AM IST

Election results 2024 live updates: The Election Commission will begin counting of votes for Maharashtra, Jharkhand at 8 am. Exit polls have predicted a victory of Mahayuti in Maharashtra and a neck-and-neck fight between NDA and INDIA in Jharkhand.