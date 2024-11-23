Election results 2024 live updates: The Election Commission of India is all set to begin the counting of votes for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand today, November 23.
Maharashtra has 288 seats while Jharkhand has 81 seats. Maharashtra voted in a single phase on November 20. Jharkhand voted in two phases – November 13 and 20.
Mahayuti vs MVA in Maharashtra
In Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance contested to retain power, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) aims to wrest control from the ruling alliance in the state.
The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar's NCP, JSS, RSVA, and RYSP. The MVA had the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP and PWPI as constituents.
What happened in Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019?
In the 2019 assembly election, the BJP-Shiv Sena (undivided) won the majority. The alliance didn't last long, and the Shiv Sena pulled out, unleashing political turmoil in the state. The state saw three different chief ministers in the last five years: BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena’s (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray, and Shiv Sena’s (SHS) Eknath Shinde.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP lost ground in Maharashtra. It won just 9 of the 28 seats it contested, compared to 23 of the 25 seats it contested in the 2019 general elections.
What did Maharashtra exit polls predict?
Most exit poll results gave the Mahayuti an edge in Maharashtra. The exit poll conducted by People's Pulse gave Mahayuti 175-195 seats and the MVA only 85-112 seats. However, the poll conducted by Electoral Edge predicted the MVA's victory with 150 seats, giving 121 seats to the BJP-led Mahayuti. Lokshahi Rudra has predicted a close fight between Mahayuti and the MVA.
Who's winning in Jharkhand (NDA vs INDIA)?
In Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren's JMM and its INDIA bloc allies are contesting against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The INDIA bloc allies in Jharkhand include the JMM, the Congress, the CPI(ML)L and the RJD. The NDA includes the BJP, the AJSUP, the JD(U) and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).
What did Jharkhand exit polls predict?
The Matrize Exit poll predicted 42-47 seats for the NDA and 25-30 seats for the INDIA bloc. On the contrary, Axis My India predicted INDIA bloc's victory with 45 percent vote share in Jharkhand. The pollster predicted 37 percent vote share for the NDA. Dainik Bhaskar predicted a hung assembly in Jharkhand.
In the 2019 Assembly Elections, the JMM emerged as the largest party with 30 seats, while the BJP bagged 25 seats. The Congress won 16 seats. The JMM formed a government with the support of Congress and RJD.
Stay tunes to this LIVE for all the latest updates related to the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Elections Results 2024.
The Maharashtra and Jharkhand Election Result 2024 will be officially announced on Saturday, November 23. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Saturday, November 23.