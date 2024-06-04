Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2024: BJP Leads with 74 seats in Odisha, BJD at 46, INC at 13
Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2024: Surpassing its previous turnout of 79.68% from the 2019 general elections, Andhra Pradesh registered an unprecedented turnout of 81.86% in the latest elections.
Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2024: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is currently leading in 14 Lok Sabha seats, while the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) trails with 4 seats as the counting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 begins.