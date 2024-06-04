Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2024: Surpassing its previous turnout of 79.68% from the 2019 general elections, Andhra Pradesh registered an unprecedented turnout of 81.86% in the latest elections.

Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2024: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is currently leading in 14 Lok Sabha seats, while the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) trails with 4 seats as the counting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 begins.

These elections, held alongside the state Assembly polls on May 13, witnessed a substantial voter turnout of 80.66 per cent, reflecting the electorate's high engagement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's active involvement, including a meeting with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu during his nomination filing in Varanasi, underscored the significance of these elections.

The NDA coalition, comprising the TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena Party, fielded candidates across the state, highlighting their job creation agenda and critiquing the current state's governance.

The YSRCP, which contested all 25 Lok Sabha seats, focused its campaign on the welfare measures implemented over the past five years. Despite their efforts, polling day saw several incidents of violence. Both the ruling YSRCP and opposition parties accused each other of disruptions and voter intimidation, with notable incidents including the abduction of TDP polling agents and physical altercations involving YSRCP candidate Annabattuni Siva Kumar.

The Election Commission deployed over 1.06 lakh security personnel, including forces from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and ex-servicemen, to ensure smooth polling. However, violence and disruptions were reported in various constituencies, affecting polling.

Exit polls conducted on June 1 predicted a significant victory for the NDA, forecasting it to win between 19 to 25 seats, while the YSRCP was expected to secure up to 8 seats. Current results align with these predictions, indicating a strong performance by the TDP.

Key constituencies to watch include Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Kadapa. As vote counting continues, the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh is poised for a transformative shift, with the TDP potentially emerging as a dominant force.

Record Turnout Surpassing its previous turnout of 79.68% from the 2019 general elections, Andhra Pradesh registered an unprecedented turnout of 81.86% in the latest elections. This figure includes 80.66% of votes cast through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and 1.2% through postal ballots.

Out of the 175 assembly constituencies, 117 recorded a voter turnout above 80%, and 58 saw more than 85% turnout. Darsi assembly constituency in Prakasam district led with the highest voter turnout at 90.11%. Among the Lok Sabha constituencies, 15 out of 25 achieved a turnout above 80%, with the Ongole Parliamentary Constituency recording 87.06%.

Rural vs. Urban Turnout The polling pattern highlighted a clear distinction between rural and urban participation, with rural segments significantly outperforming their urban counterparts.

Increased Female Participation The state also witnessed a remarkable surge in female voter participation during the 2024 elections. Approximately 8.4 lakh more women cast their ballots compared to the 2019 elections. This substantial increase places Andhra Pradesh as the seventh-highest state in terms of enhanced female voter engagement up to the sixth phase of the election, according to a report by the Times of India.

According to the Election Commission, Andhra Pradesh recently witnessed an intense electoral contest, with 454 candidates vying for 25 Lok Sabha seats and 2,387 candidates competing in the Assembly polls.

Political Alliances and Contests In the Telugu state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed an alliance with Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and actor Pawan Kalyan's Janasena. They faced stiff competition from the Congress and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed gratitude to voters for their participation despite the high temperatures. "I would like to thank my sisters (women), aged (old people), brothers, farmers, SC, ST, BC, minority and young voters for coming like a tsunami to bless me in the elections," Reddy stated in a post on X. He also thanked all those who worked hard for the ruling party and promised to continue good governance.

TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu described the May 13 elections as historic and a special day, highlighting the enthusiasm and awareness exhibited by the people. "Every voter clearly displayed the determination to end the atrocious reign and achieve democratic rule... Hundreds of people travelled thousands of kilometres to exercise their franchise," Naidu shared in a post on X.

