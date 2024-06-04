Assembly Election Results 2024 Live Updates: According to NDTV India - Jan Ki Baat, the ruling Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is predicted to be voted out of power in the Andhra Pradesh assembly election. The poll surveying agency indicates that the NDA, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Jana Sena, is likely to secure between 111 to 135 seats.
TV5 Telugu's exit poll further strengthens this forecast, giving the NDA a clear mandate with 161 seats, while predicting a mere 14 seats for the YSRCP, which contested all 175 assembly seats.
Under the NDA's seat-sharing arrangement, Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP was allocated 144 assembly segments, BJP fielded candidates in 10 assembly seats, and Jana Sena contested 21 seats.
Meanwhile, in Odisha, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicts a neck-and-neck contest between the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the opposition BJP. Both parties are expected to secure between 62 to 80 seats in the 147-member assembly.
The projections suggest a significant increase in the BJP's vote share from 32.49% in 2019 to 42%, an almost 10% rise. The Congress is likely to lag far behind, with an estimated five to eight seats and 12% of the vote share.
In the 2019 assembly elections, Odisha voters, who cast ballots simultaneously for state and Lok Sabha polls, gave 117 seats to the BJD, 23 to the BJP, and nine to the Congress. BJD President Naveen Patnaik, who first became Chief Minister in 2000, was re-elected for his fifth consecutive term, making him one of India's longest-serving chief ministers.
As the official results for both states' elections are awaited, these exit polls suggest a potential reshaping of political power in Andhra Pradesh and a highly competitive race in Odisha.
Assembly Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 completed the seven phases of voting on June1. The counting of votes to declared the 542 members of Lok Sabha will take place today.