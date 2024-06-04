Assembly Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Official results for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha to be declared today

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 06:19 AM IST

Assembly Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Exit polls released on June 1 have forecast significant changes in the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha assembly elections, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) projected to win in Andhra Pradesh and a tight race expected in Odisha.