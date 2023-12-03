comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 01 2023 15:59:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.95 1.56%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,393.45 0.72%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 269.05 2.97%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 946.35 1.19%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,555.5 -0.22%
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Election Results in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram | How to check results in your constituency
Back Back

Assembly Election Results in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram | How to check results in your constituency

 Livemint

Assembly Election Results 2023: The Election Commission of India will share result trends from 8 am on Sunday for assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Check here how you can check results in your constituency.

Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Results for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh will be declared on December 3. (PTI)Premium
Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Results for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh will be declared on December 3. (PTI)

Assembly Election Results 2023: The results for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana will be declared on Sunday, December 3. The results for the Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 will be declared on Monday, December 4.

Track election results live here

For the four assembly elections, the Election Commission of India will start sharing result trends from 8 am on Sunday. Eager to know who won or lost in your constituency? Here's how you can check results:

There are three ways you can check election results in your constituency:

1. On Live Mint website

You can follow Livemint.com for the LIVE Updates on Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana Assembly Election Results. Tap here for:

> Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results

> Rajasthan Assembly Election Results

> Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results

> Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023

2. Through mobile app

Step 1: Download 'Voter Helpline App'

Step 2: Tap on 'Results'

Step 3: Tap on 'General Elections to Assembly Constituency'

Step 4: Select state and constituency; and proceed

ALSO READ: Exit Poll 2023: Hung assembly in Rajasthan, Mizoram; Cong may gain in Telangana, Chhattisgarh; BJP sweep in MP

3. Through Election Commission Website

Step 1: Go to the Election Commission's Website at https://eci.gov.in/

Step 2: Tap on 'General Elections to Assembly Constituency'

Step 3: Select state. You will get the option to check constituency-wise results and party-wise results

Step 3: Select constituency-wise results. Scroll and go to the constituency you are looking for

It's a direct contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in three states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, in Telangana, the Congress may give a tough fight to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), as per exit polls. As all eyes are on assembly election results, stay tunes to Livemint.com for all the latest news on Assembly Election 2023.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Elections News, Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 03 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App