Assembly Election Results 2023: The results for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana will be declared on Sunday, December 3. The results for the Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 will be declared on Monday, December 4.

Track election results live here For the four assembly elections, the Election Commission of India will start sharing result trends from 8 am on Sunday. Eager to know who won or lost in your constituency? Here's how you can check results:

There are three ways you can check election results in your constituency:

1. On Live Mint website You can follow Livemint.com for the LIVE Updates on Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana Assembly Election Results. Tap here for:

2. Through mobile app Step 1: Download 'Voter Helpline App'

Step 2: Tap on 'Results'

Step 3: Tap on 'General Elections to Assembly Constituency'

Step 4: Select state and constituency; and proceed

3. Through Election Commission Website Step 1: Go to the Election Commission's Website at https://eci.gov.in/

Step 2: Tap on 'General Elections to Assembly Constituency'

Step 3: Select state. You will get the option to check constituency-wise results and party-wise results

Step 3: Select constituency-wise results. Scroll and go to the constituency you are looking for

It's a direct contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in three states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, in Telangana, the Congress may give a tough fight to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), as per exit polls. As all eyes are on assembly election results, stay tunes to Livemint.com for all the latest news on Assembly Election 2023.

