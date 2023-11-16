BJP manifesto for Rajasthan ahead of election: ₹450 per LPG cylinder, ₹1,200 for EWS students
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its manifesto for Rajasthan ahead of the Assembly election 2023 scheduled for November 25. In its manifesto, the BJP has announced a subsidy of ₹450 per LPG cylinder for Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries and 2.5 lakh government jobs if the saffron party is elected to power. The counting of the votes is scheduled for December 3.