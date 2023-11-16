The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its manifesto for Rajasthan ahead of the Assembly election 2023 scheduled for November 25. In its manifesto, the BJP has announced a subsidy of ₹450 per LPG cylinder for Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries and 2.5 lakh government jobs if the saffron party is elected to power. The counting of the votes is scheduled for December 3 .

BJP chief JP Nadda released the BJP manifesto for Rajasthan. After releasing the 'Aapano Agranee Rajasthan Sankalp Patr 2003' in Japipur, JP Nadda also promised that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would be formed in the state to probe paper leaks and other alleged scams under the Congress rule, if the saffron party forms the next government.

The BJP manifesto also promises a “mahila thana" in every district of the state and “mahila desk" in every police station besides an anti-romeo squad in every city. The manifesto also promises a savings bond of ₹2 lakh on the birth of a girl child. It also mentions a compensation policy for farmers whose land was auctioned.

"...I would like to say that for other parties, the manifesto is just a formality. But for the BJP, it's a roadmap for development. So this 'Sankalp Patra' is not just words written on the page, but we are committed to fulfilling these sentences... Our history is the proof that we did whatever we said," BJP national president JP Nadda said.

The students in the economically weaker section (EWS) families will receive annual assistance of ₹1,200 to purchase school bags, books, and uniforms.

JP Nadda also listed all the differences between the BJP and the Congress. He said, “I want to clear out the differences between the BJP and Congress... The Congress Party became known for five things in five years. These are corruption, the disrespect of women, and neglected farmers. This is the state where the rate of electricity is highest and petrol and diesel have the highest VAT. The number of paper leaks that happened here has broken records."

