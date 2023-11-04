Assembly elections 2023: 'For Modi, biggest caste in India is...': PM Modi in Chhattisgarh rally
Chhattisgarh polls: Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 4 November addressed a poll rally in Durg. While speaking at the rally, the Modi stated that the biggest caste in the country is the poor and he considers himself their sevak.