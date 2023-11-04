Chhattisgarh polls: Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 4 November addressed a poll rally in Durg. While speaking at the rally, the Modi stated that the biggest caste in the country is the poor and he considers himself their sevak. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The elections for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases, with the first phase of polling for 20 seats scheduled on November 7 and the remaining 70 seats to go for polling on November 17. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.

“For Modi, the biggest caste in the country is poor and Modi is their 'sevak," PM said at Durg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During his address, the Prime Minister also criticized the Congress party for its treatment of the poor.

He said, “Congress hates self-respecting and confident poor. It always wants the poor to stand before him and plead, so it wants to keep the poor, poor. So, the Congress Government here uses all its might to stop every work for the poor that the Central Government starts...You have tolerated the injustice and corruption by Congress for the last five years. Trust me, just 30 days remain. After that, you will be free of this problem."

Apart from this, the Prime Minister also launched an all-out attack on Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, after Baghel was named in the alleged betting app deal. He alleged that Congress has never left any opportunity to loot the people of Chhattisgarh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Congress party's Chhattisgarh Govt has left no opportunity to loot you. They did not leave even the name of 'Mahadev.' Two days back, a big operation took place in Raipur. Huge cache of currency notes was found. People say that the money belongs to gamblers and the placing bets... Congress leaders are filling their houses with this loot money. You can see in media reports that to whom its links go back to" Prime Minister Modi at Durg.

The PM said the Congress needs to answer as to what links it has with people in Dubai who were accused in the scam.

"State government and the CM should tell the people of Chhattisgarh what links they have with the people sitting in Dubai who are accused of this scam. After the money was seized, the CM is baffled and has come to the ground. I have heard that local leaders are sending us a message that money will be planted on our leaders and Police will be sent," Prime Minister said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With agency inputs)

