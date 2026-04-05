Assembly elections 2026: Inside EC's crackdown on cash, liquors, drugs, freebies and more as seizures surpass ₹650 cr

The Election Commission’s enforcement activities across poll-bound states this month have led to seizures worth ₹651.51 crore since the activation of the Electronic Seizure Management System (ESMS) on 26 February, covering cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and other items up to 5 April, the EC said on Sunday.
Among the states, West Bengal reported the highest total seizures at ₹319 crore. This includes ₹11 crore in cash, over 21.29 lakh litres of liquor valued at ₹55 crore, drugs worth ₹65 crore, precious metals valued at ₹39 crore, and freebies or other items amounting to ₹150 crore.
Tamil Nadu follows with total seizures of ₹170 crore, including ₹30 crore in cash, liquor worth ₹2 crore (74,029 litres), drugs valued at ₹67 crore, precious metals at ₹8 crore, and freebies worth ₹63 crore.
Assam recorded total seizures of ₹97 crore, with ₹4 crore in cash, over 6.84 lakh litres of liquor valued at ₹20 crore, drugs worth ₹56 crore, precious metals at ₹4 crore, and ₹13 crore under freebies or other items.
Kerala reported seizures totaling ₹58 crore, comprising ₹8 crore in cash, liquor valued at ₹2 crore (64,862 litres), drugs worth ₹41 crore, ₹1 crore in precious metals, and ₹5 crore in freebies.
Puducherry recorded the lowest total seizures at ₹7 crore, which includes ₹0.2 crore in cash, 11,068 litres of liquor valued at ₹0.3 crore, no drug seizures, ₹6 crore in precious metals, and negligible value under freebies or other items ( ₹0.01 crore).
The EC noted that it had held multiple review meetings with Chief Secretaries, Chief Electoral Officers, Directors General of Police and other senior officials from the five poll-going states and Union Territory, as well as their 12 neighbouring states and Union Territories, along with heads of enforcement agencies.
During these meetings, the Commission directed authorities to ensure that elections are conducted in a “violence-free, intimidation-free and inducement-free manner”.
“To ensure this, over 5,173 Flying squads have been deployed across the States/UT. To ensure that the complaints are attended to within 100 minutes. Besides this, over 5,200 Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) have also been deployed for setting up surprise Nakas at different locations,” the poll body stated.
The dates declared by the EC are as follows: counting and results for all states will take place on May 4. Voting in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be held on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will vote on April 23. West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases on April 23 and 29.
Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X
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