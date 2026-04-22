Assembly Elections 2026 live updates: Stage set for voting in Tamil Nadu, Bengal phase 1 tomorrow

Assembly Elections 2026 live updates: The campaigning for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election and the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election ended on 20 April. All political parties gave a final push to their campaigns on the last day before voting on Thursday for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu and 152 seats in West Bengal.
Counting of votes in both states will be held on 4 May, the day when the results of Assam, Kerala and Puducherry assembly polls will also be declared.
In West Bengal, the contest is largely bipolar between the ruling TMC and the resurgent BJP. Led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the TMC has been in power in the state since 2011, while the BJP emerged as its main challenger after winning 77 seats in the 2021 assembly elections.
The Congress is largely out of the race in the state and is contesting alone after breaking its alliance with the Left Front in February.
Prominent TMC leaders in the fray on Thursday include Goutam Deb from Siliguri, Udayan Guha from Dinhata, Firhad Hakim from Kolkata Port area, and Pabitra Kar from Nandigram.
Key BJP faces in the first phase also include Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram, Union Minister Nisith Pramanik from Mathabhanga (SC) and former state president Dilip Ghosh from Kharagpur Sadar.
Suvendu Adhikari is contesting from his stronghold Nandigram, where he defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the last election. Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Mausam Noor are contesting from Baharampur and Malatipur, respectively.
In Tamil Nadu, the main contest is between the Secular Democratic Alliance led by the DMK and the National Democratic Alliance, led in the state by the AIADMK, the DMK’s arch-rival. The two Dravidian rivals have dominated Tamil Nadu politics since the 1960s and have been the only parties to govern the state since then. While Congress is the DMK’s largest alliance partner, the BJP is the AIADMK’s key ally.
What happened in 2021?
In the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections, the incumbent Trinamool Congress won the election by a landslide, despite opinion polls generally predicting a close race against the BJP, which became the official opposition with 77 seats.
In the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly polls, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by MK Stalin, swept to power after a decade in opposition, winning 133 seats on its own. The DMK, along with Congress and other partners in the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), won 159 out of 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
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According to Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking, or any other establishment, and entitled to cast his/ her vote should be granted a paid holiday on the day of poll.
Election Commission in its press release dated 3 April stated, "No deduction of wages shall be made on account of such a paid holiday. Any employer who contravenes these provisions shall be liable to a fine. All daily wage and casual workers are also entitled to a paid holiday on the day of poll.
The compliance of this provision extends even to casual and daily wage workers working or employed in industrial or commercial establishments located outside their constituency but are registered as voters in a constituency going to polls. These workers are entitled to the benefit of a paid holiday on the day of poll to enable them to cast their vote.
On 23 April, General Elections to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly 2026 are scheduled due to which offline banking activities across the state will remain suspended on Thursday. Even schools, colleges and offices will observe a closure on polling day. The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election is also slated for the same day, so closure will extend to regions that will go to polls tomorrow.
Election Commission in its press release dated 3 April stated, “As per Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking, or any other establishment, and entitled to vote at an election to the House of the People or to the Legislative Assembly of a States/UTs or Bye-election to a PC/AC shall be granted a paid holiday on the day of poll.”
The campaigning for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election and the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election ended on 20 April. All political parties gave a final push to their campaigns on the last day before voting on Thursday for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu and 152 seats in West Bengal.
Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.<br><br> Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.<br><br> Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.<br><br> Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.<br><br> Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.
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