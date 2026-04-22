Assembly Elections 2026 live updates: Stage set for voting in Tamil Nadu, Bengal phase 1 tomorrow

Assembly Elections 2026 live updates: The campaigning for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election and the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election ended on 20 April. All political parties gave a final push to their campaigns on the last day before voting on Thursday for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu and 152 seats in West Bengal.

Counting of votes in both states will be held on 4 May, the day when the results of Assam, Kerala and Puducherry assembly polls will also be declared.

In West Bengal, the contest is largely bipolar between the ruling TMC and the resurgent BJP. Led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the TMC has been in power in the state since 2011, while the BJP emerged as its main challenger after winning 77 seats in the 2021 assembly elections.

The Congress is largely out of the race in the state and is contesting alone after breaking its alliance with the Left Front in February.

Prominent TMC leaders in the fray on Thursday include Goutam Deb from Siliguri, Udayan Guha from Dinhata, Firhad Hakim from Kolkata Port area, and Pabitra Kar from Nandigram.

Key BJP faces in the first phase also include Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram, Union Minister Nisith Pramanik from Mathabhanga (SC) and former state president Dilip Ghosh from Kharagpur Sadar.

Suvendu Adhikari is contesting from his stronghold Nandigram, where he defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the last election. Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Mausam Noor are contesting from Baharampur and Malatipur, respectively.

In Tamil Nadu, the main contest is between the Secular Democratic Alliance led by the DMK and the National Democratic Alliance, led in the state by the AIADMK, the DMK’s arch-rival. The two Dravidian rivals have dominated Tamil Nadu politics since the 1960s and have been the only parties to govern the state since then. While Congress is the DMK’s largest alliance partner, the BJP is the AIADMK’s key ally.

What happened in 2021?

In the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections, the incumbent Trinamool Congress won the election by a landslide, despite opinion polls generally predicting a close race against the BJP, which became the official opposition with 77 seats.

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly polls, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by MK Stalin, swept to power after a decade in opposition, winning 133 seats on its own. The DMK, along with Congress and other partners in the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), won 159 out of 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

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