Assembly elections: EC reschedules Haryana polling day to October 5, counting day for J&K, Haryana to October 8

Election Commission of India rescheduled Haryana Assembly Election date to 5 October. The poll panel cited ‘centuries-old festival of Bishnoi community’ for the move. Earlier BJP had written to the poll body flagging holidays around 1 October, and a fear that this would affect the voter turnout.
The Election Commission also revised the dates of counting votes in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana assembly polls to October 8 in place of October 4.
|Poll Events
|J&K Phase 3
|Haryana (All constituencies)
|Date of Issue of Gazette Notification
|05.09.2024
|05.09.2024
|Last Date of Making Nominations
|12.09.2024
|12.09.2024
|Date for Scrutiny of Nominations
|13.09.2024
|13.09.2024
|Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures
|17.09.2024
|16.09.2024
|Date of Poll
|01. 10.2024 (No Change)
|05.10.2024
|Date of Counting
|08.10. 2024
|08.10. 2024
The EC had received a representation from the national president of All India Bishnoi Mahasabha, Bikaner, Rajasthan for rescheduling the date for the Haryana assembly elections.
This year, the Guru Jambheshwar remembrance festival falls on October 2 and thousands of Bishnoi families residing in Sirsa, Fatehabad and Hisar will be travelling to Rajasthan on the day, denying them their voting rights.
“The decision has been taken to honour both the voting rights and the traditions of the Bishnoi community, which has upheld a centuries-old practice of participating in the Asoj Amavasya festival celebration in remembrance of their Guru Jambheshwar”, ECI
(More to come…)
