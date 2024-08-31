Assembly elections: EC reschedules Haryana polling day to October 5, counting day for J&K, Haryana to October 8

Election Commission of India rescheduled Haryana Assembly Election date to 5 October. The poll panel cited ‘centuries-old festival of Bishnoi community’ for the move. Earlier BJP had written to the poll body flagging holidays around 1 October, and a fear that this would affect the voter turnout.

The Election Commission also revised the dates of counting votes in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana assembly polls to October 8 in place of October 4.

Poll Events J&K Phase 3 Haryana (All constituencies) Date of Issue of Gazette Notification 05.09.2024 05.09.2024 Last Date of Making Nominations 12.09.2024 12.09.2024 Date for Scrutiny of Nominations 13.09.2024 13.09.2024 Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures 17.09.2024 16.09.2024 Date of Poll 01. 10.2024 (No Change) 05.10.2024 Date of Counting 08.10. 2024 08.10. 2024

The EC had received a representation from the national president of All India Bishnoi Mahasabha, Bikaner, Rajasthan for rescheduling the date for the Haryana assembly elections.

This year, the Guru Jambheshwar remembrance festival falls on October 2 and thousands of Bishnoi families residing in Sirsa, Fatehabad and Hisar will be travelling to Rajasthan on the day, denying them their voting rights.

“The decision has been taken to honour both the voting rights and the traditions of the Bishnoi community, which has upheld a centuries-old practice of participating in the Asoj Amavasya festival celebration in remembrance of their Guru Jambheshwar”, ECI