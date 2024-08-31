Hello User
Business News/ Elections / Assembly elections: EC reschedules Haryana polling day to October 5, counting day for J&K, Haryana to October 8
BREAKING NEWS

Assembly elections: EC reschedules Haryana polling day to October 5, counting day for J&K, Haryana to October 8

Livemint

The Election Commission of India rescheduled the Haryana Assembly Election to October 5, citing a Bishnoi festival. BJP had flagged concerns about holidays around October 1 affecting voter turnout. Counting dates for Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana were also moved to October 8.

Haryana Assembly Elections to be held on October 5, results to be announced on October 8. The J&K Assembly elections date will also be announced on October 8.

Election Commission of India rescheduled Haryana Assembly Election date to 5 October. The poll panel cited ‘centuries-old festival of Bishnoi community’ for the move. Earlier BJP had written to the poll body flagging holidays around 1 October, and a fear that this would affect the voter turnout.

The Election Commission also revised the dates of counting votes in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana assembly polls to October 8 in place of October 4.

Poll EventsJ&K Phase 3Haryana (All constituencies)
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification05.09.2024 05.09.2024
Last Date of Making Nominations12.09.202412.09.2024
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations13.09.202413.09.2024
Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures17.09.202416.09.2024
Date of Poll 01. 10.2024 (No Change)05.10.2024
Date of Counting08.10. 2024 08.10. 2024

The EC had received a representation from the national president of All India Bishnoi Mahasabha, Bikaner, Rajasthan for rescheduling the date for the Haryana assembly elections.

This year, the Guru Jambheshwar remembrance festival falls on October 2 and thousands of Bishnoi families residing in Sirsa, Fatehabad and Hisar will be travelling to Rajasthan on the day, denying them their voting rights.

“The decision has been taken to honour both the voting rights and the traditions of the Bishnoi community, which has upheld a centuries-old practice of participating in the Asoj Amavasya festival celebration in remembrance of their Guru Jambheshwar", ECI

(More to come…)

