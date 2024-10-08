Assembly elections: Who’s ahead and who’s trailing?
Summary
- As the counting of votes for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly is underway, we look at the performance of the key candidates from the two states.
The assembly elections in Haryana are shaping up for a tight race, with the Bharatiya Janata Part (BJP) holding a slight edge over the Congress, leading in 50 of the 90 seats. In Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference-Congress alliance is ahead in 47 seats, leaving the BJP trailing with leads in just 29 seats. The majority mark in both assemblies is 46 seats.