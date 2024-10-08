Assembly elections: Who’s ahead and who’s trailing?

The assembly elections in Haryana are shaping up for a tight race, with the Bharatiya Janata Part (BJP) holding a slight edge over the Congress, leading in 50 of the 90 seats. In Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference-Congress alliance is ahead in 47 seats, leaving the BJP trailing with leads in just 29 seats. The majority mark in both assemblies is 46 seats.

In Jammu and Kashmir, former chief minister Omar Abdullah is contesting from two constituencies. He is leading in Budgam with 53.5% of the vote, and in Ganderbal with 46.2% of the votes counted so far.

Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) Iltija Mehbooba Mufti, contesting her first election from Srigufwara-Bijbehara, is trailing behind National Conference’s Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri, with 39.7% of the vote so far.

Meanwhile, Waheed ur Rehman Para, president of PDP’s youth wing, is leading in Pulwama with 49.5% of the vote.

In Haryana, incumbent chief minister and BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini is ahead in the Ladwa constituency, holding 49.5% of the votes. Saini, who served as the MP for Kurukshetra from 2019 to 2024, won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by a margin of 680,000 votes.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda is leading in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, securing 76.6% of the votes counted so far. Currently the Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, Hooda is a strong contender for chief minister if Congress secures a majority. He previously held the post from 2005 to 2014.

Olympian Vinesh, contesting on a Congress ticket from the Julana constituency, is leading BJP's Yogesh Kumar. According to the latest data, she has secured 47.3% of the votes counted so far.