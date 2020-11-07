Bihar Exit polls 2020 show it's Tejashwi's turn, Nitish to face setback

The Opposition Mahagathbandhan led by former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, is likely to get an edge over National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar Assembly elections 2020, showed three major exit polls. Tejashwi's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is projected to get about 120 seats, by the Times Now C-Voter exit poll. Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat projected 118-138 to the RJD alliance. The ABP C-Voter exit poll said that the Grand Alliance is likely to be anywhere between 108-131 in the Bihar elections 2020. Jan Ki Baat exit poll projects RJD to be the single-largest party in Bihar. Today's Chanakya projected a landslide victory for Mahagathbandhan with over 180 seats in the Bihar polls.

Incumbent chief minister Nitish Kumar is likely to face a setback in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, predicted early exit polls. NDA could end up with only 116 seats, seven short of the majority mark of 122, in the 243-member house, predicts Times Now C-Voter exit poll. The Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit polls projected anything between 91 and 117 seats for the NDA. ABP C-Voter exit poll indicated the NDA could get between 104 and 128 seats in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. NDA would get 44-56 seats in Bihar polls, said Today's Chanakya.

Incumbent chief minister Nitish Kumar is likely to face a setback in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, predicted early exit polls. NDA could end up with only 116 seats, seven short of the majority mark of 122, in the 243-member house, predicts Times Now C-Voter exit poll. The Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit polls projected anything between 91 and 117 seats for the NDA. ABP C-Voter exit poll indicated the NDA could get between 104 and 128 seats in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. NDA would get 44-56 seats in Bihar polls, said Today's Chanakya.

The RJD and Congress-led grand alliance will corner 44% of the vote share in Bihar Assembly election, while the NDA will get 34% of vote share, according to predictions by Today’s Chanakya. The Times Now-C-Voter exit poll also predicted that the NDA will get 37.70 per cent vote share, while grand alliance will secure 36.30%. The LJP is expected to secure 8.50% vote share and the others 17.50%.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan walked out of the NDA in the state, citing differences with the JDU, just before the election. LJP put up candidates in 137 of the 243 seats. Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat projected 5 to 8 for the LJP and others may get 3 to 6. The LJP, according to ABP C-Voter, could win 1-3 seats. A vote projection for Bihar election by Today’s Chanakya predicted that the BJP-JDU had netted 34% of the total votes polled, while the RJD-Congress had received 44%. Other parties, including Chirag Paswan’s LJP, received 22%.