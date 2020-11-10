Bihar Results LIVE: Who will be the next chief minister of Bihar? The choice is between a fourth term for Janata Dal (United) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and 31-year-old Tejashwi Yadav, chief ministerial face of the Mahagatbandhan. The answer will be known as initial trends start pouring in from 8 am today. Counting of votes starts at 8.

Over 7,29,27,396 electors were eligible to vote in Bihar polls and the voter turnout was at 57.05 per cent, which was 0.39 per cent higher compared to 56.66 per cent in 2015 elections.

Fighting anti-incumbency and multiple other challenges, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is banking on the "silent force" of women voters to swing the odds in his favour in the recent Bihar Assembly elections. The ECI has set up 55 counting centres in all the 38 districts of the state, which had voted in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 to decide the fate of 3,755 candidates.

Patna: Strong room established at Anugrah Narayan College being opened, as counting of votes for Bihar Assembly elections to begin at 8 am pic.twitter.com/ezv9fOtHyF — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020





Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been imposed in and around the counting centres to prevent the gathering of people.

Exit Poll Results:

India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted that the Mahagathbandhan will win in Bihar with the alliance partners securing 139-161 seats. It said NDA is expected to get 61-91 seats and LJP three to five seats.

Times Now-CVoter Exit Poll predicted 120 seats for Mahagathbandhan while 116 seats for the NDA. It projected that LJP will win one seat.

Republic TV-Jan ki Baat predicted that Mahagathbandhan will win 116-138 seats while NDA will win 91-119 seats. It said LJP will win 5-8 seats and others are expected to garner 3-6 seats.

Dainik Bhaskar exit poll predicted that NDA will get a majority or will be within striking distance of it with 120-127 seats while 71-81 seats for Mahagathbandhan. It has predicted that LJP will win 12-23 seats while others will get 19-27 seats.

CNN News-Today's Chanakya poll predicted a clear majority for Mahagathbandhan with 180 seats and 55 seats for NDA while the rest bagging none.

NewsX-DV Research exit poll predicted 110-117 seats for NDA while 108-123 seats for Mahagathbandhan. It has predicted 4-10 seats for LJP while 8-23 seats for others.

ABP News-Nielsen has predicted that the NDA is poised to get 104-128 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan will get 108-131 seats.

On the last day of the campaign, Nitish Kumar made a shock announcement that this would be his last election.

Bihar is the first state where the full-fledged election was held after the coronavirus outbreak in India. The voting across 243-assembly constituencies in Bihar was held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7 to decide the fate of 3,755 candidates.

