Bihar Assembly elections 2020 has reached its final phase on Saturday. Around 7 crore voter exercised their voting rights in the three-phase Bihar Assembly elections 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic. Counting for the 243 constituencies will be on 10 November. Once the polling of the third phase of Bihar Assembly elections 2020 concludes on Saturday, numerous pollsters will release their predictions. Poll prediction, famously known as exit poll, is a post-voting poll, which is conducted just after a voter walks out after casting his or her vote.

The battle of Bihar is mainly between two stakeholders — National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising incumbent chief minister Nitish Kumar and Opposition's Mahagathbandhan comprising former chief minister Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress.

The NDA comprises Janata Dal-United by Nitish Kumar (115 seats), the Bharatiya Janata Party (110 seats), Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani, popularly known as ‘Son of Mallah’ (11 seats), Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) of former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi (7 seats)

Mahagathbandhan includes Rashtriya Janata Dal led by former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav (144 seats) and the Congress (70 seats). Other allies are the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) or CPI(ML) (19 seats), Communist Party of India (CPI) (6 seats) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M)(4 seats).

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) of late Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan will play a key role in the Bihar Assembly elections 2020. LJP chief Chirag Paswan walked out of the NDA in the state, citing differences with the JDU, just before the election. LJP put up candidates in 137 of the 243 seats.

- Record turnout in the third phase of Bihar polls

55.22% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in the third and last phase of Bihar assembly elections, says Election Commission of India

-Poll worker dies on duty in Muzaffarpur, Bihar

A poll worker died on Saturday in Muzaffarpur while on polling duty for the Bihar assembly elections.

"A person who was on polling duty today died today after his health deteriorated. He was an employee of the irrigation department. The body has been sent for a post-mortem," Kamal Singh, Muzaffarpur District Public Relations Officer said.

-Polling concludes for Bihar assembly elections 2020. All eyes are on Exit Polls now.

-What are Exit polls?

Exit poll is a post-voting poll, which is conducted just after a voter walks out after casting his or her vote. Such polls aim at predicting the actual result on the basis of the information collected from voters. They are conducted by a number of organisations. The basic step to predict exit polls is sampling.

-52.80% voter turnout till 5 pm on Saturday

Bihar saw 52.80% voter turnout till 5 pm in the third and final phase of polling on Saturday. Kishanganj district recorded the highest 59.99% polling till 5 pm and Katihar recorded 48.4 per cent.

-Lok Janshakti Party will play a key role

Lok Janshakti Party led by Chirag Paswan is contesting in 137 of the 243 seats.

-Bihar Assembly elections Exit polls in 2015

In 2015, the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 was between BJP-led NDA minus JD(U). JD(U) was part of Mahagathbandhan, which also included the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress. Most exit polls predicted that NDA would get somewhere between 100 and 127 seats, a little higher than Mahagathbandhan, but it didn’t indicate any majority. In the final results, however, Mahagathbandhan won with comfortable majority.

-Fight between Nitish and Tejashwi

Will it be a repeat for NDA or grand alliance’s turn? National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising incumbent chief minister Nitish Kumar and Opposition's Mahagathbandhan that includes Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress are the two main stakeholders in the Bihar Assembly elections 2020.

-55.69% turnout in first phase, 53.51% in second

Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 55.69% in the first phase. Around 53.51% turnout recorded in the second phase of elections.

-Battle of Bihar

The three-phase Bihar Assembly elections 2020 started on 28 October amid a global pandemic. The election concluded on Saturday. The counting of votes will take place on 10 November.





