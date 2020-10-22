'I'm alone but will try to live upto your expectations': Chirag Paswan

Gaya: After Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) decided to go solo in Bihar Assembly polls, its chief Chirag Paswan recalled the contributions made by his father and said that this will be his first election without the presence of Ram Vilas Paswan and he will try to live up to the expectations of the party workers.

LJP president, who was on a visit to Atri Assembly Constituency in Gaya late last night, said: "This is the first election when my father is not with me. I am alone but I will try my best to live up to your expectations."

LJP president, who was on a visit to Atri Assembly Constituency in Gaya late last night, said: "This is the first election when my father is not with me. I am alone but I will try my best to live up to your expectations."

"I am trying to reach as many places as I can, therefore, I am travelling through road and meeting as many people as possible. There is an excitement in the people for LJP due to your work," he said thanking them.

He also reiterated his call of 'Bihar First, Bihari First' and urged them to continue working hard to ensure the party's candidates win by a big margin in the upcoming elections.

It is noteworthy that Chirag's father and union minister Ram Vilas Paswan had passed away earlier this month.

The LJP chief on Wednesday also held a roadshow in Paliganj.

Elections will be held in three phases in Bihar for 243 seats -- the first phase for 71 seats on October 28, the second phase for 94 seats on November 3 and the third phase for the remaining 78 seats on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.