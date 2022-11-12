In the second list of six candidates, BJP has given tickets to two women. It has fielded Mahendrabhai Padaliya from Dhoraji, Mulubhai Bera from Khambhalia, Dheliben Maldebhai Odedara from Kutiyana, Sejal Rajiv Kumar Pandya from Bhavnagar East, Hitesh Devji Vasava from Dediapada (ST) and Sandeep Desai from Choryasi.Earlier on Thursday, the BJP had announced the first list of candidates for 160 candidates out of the 182 constituencies for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.