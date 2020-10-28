Union Home Minister Amit Shah today appealed to the voters of Bihar to vote as polling on 71 Assembly constituencies of Bihar in the first phase is underway.

"I appeal to all the voters of Bihar in the first phase to vote in maximum numbers. Your one vote will keep Bihar out of fear and corruption and keep it on the path of development and progress," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

बिहार के प्रथम चरण के सभी मतदाताओं से अपील करता हूँ कि अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान करें।



आपका एक वोट बिहार को भय और भ्रष्टाचार से दूर रख विकास और प्रगति के पथ पर अग्रसर रखेगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 28, 2020

Voting began on 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday at 7 am.

As many as 1,066 candidates are in the fray including 42 from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), 35 from Janata Dal (United), 29 from BJP, 21 from Congress and 8 from Left parties.

Bihar is witnessing a triangular contest with the ruling JDU-BJP alliance and grand alliance (RJD, Congress and others) and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).Polling for the second phase to take place on November 3 and for the third phase on November 7. The counting of votes will be done on November 10.

