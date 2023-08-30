BJP launches social media campaign for PM Modi's re-election in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, calls him 'The Terminator'.

Mission 2024 Lok Sabha Polls: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre has started campaigning on its social media platforms for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming general elections due next year.

The saffron party called PM Modi ‘The Terminator’ who always wins, while telling the Opposition bloc to continue dreaming about PM Modi’s defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"2024! I'll be back!" the BJP's social media campaign read. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), BJP wrote, "Opposition thinks PM Modi can be defeated. Dream on! The Terminator always wins."

Recently, the BJP has also launched a nationwide ‘Voter Chetana Maha Abhiyaan’ campaign to ensure that the saffron party secures maximum votes in the general elections due next year. The campaign was launched on August 25 to help register new voters including people who have shifted, remove doubtful voters, and correct voter card details.

Under this campaign, BJP workers will carry out door-to-door visits to contact the youth and ensure that eligible voters get enrolled. In each assembly, ‘bogus voters’ will be removed and new voters will be enrolled.

"The target has been set to make 20,000 voters in big Vidhansabha, 10,000 in Medium Vidhansabha, and 5,000 voters in Union Territories which are small areas. New voters will be made aware and connected," the BJP source said.

The 'Voter Chetana Maha Abhiyaan' campaign will be overseen by BJP's Mahila Morcha and Yuva Morcha. A team of eight people has been formed under the leadership of BJP's joint general secretary (organization) Shiv Prakash to look after this campaign. Each has been given the responsibility of six states.

Meanwhile, the BJP and the opposition INDIA alliance have announced their strategy meetings on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai. During the meeting, the INDIA alliance in Mumbai will unveil its logo. The opposition bloc will also deliberate upon the general elections due next year.

It is also expected that some more regional outfits will join the 26-party opposition alliance in Mumbai as top leaders huddle for a two-day meeting starting August 31 where the BJP-Shiv Sena government is in power.

The Congress party has claimed that 4 to 5 political parties of the BJP-led NDA bloc are in touch with the INDIA alliance and some of them will join the opposition bloc in the coming days.

Speaking about the BJP meeting in Mumbai, NCP MP Sunil Tatkare, who represents the Ajit Pawar faction said “In this meeting, all our state government alliance partners BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and NCP (Ajit Pawar) will participate."