300 units free electricity, unemployment allowance: Arvind Kejriwal announces sops for Madhya Pradesh1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 07:10 PM IST
AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has announced a list of sops such as 300 units of free electricity, employment to every unemployed for the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced a slew of poll 'guarantees' for the people in Madhya Pradesh if his party is elected to power in the upcoming Assembly election 2023. Among the sops include an unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 per month, 300 units of free electricity for every household per month and free education for every child in Madhya Pradesh among others.