Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced a slew of poll 'guarantees' for the people in Madhya Pradesh if his party is elected to power in the upcoming Assembly election 2023. Among the sops include an unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 per month, 300 units of free electricity for every household per month and free education for every child in Madhya Pradesh among others.

Arvind Kejriwal has also promised employment to every unemployed person in the state. Recruitment of 10 lakh unemployed in government jobs and transparency in job recruitment by eliminating recommendations and corruption is among the poll guarantees Arvind Kejriwal has promised.

The AAP has committed to enhancing the condition of all government schools in Madhya Pradesh, while also vowing to prevent unjustified fee increases in private schools.

AAP'S POLL GUARANTEES

-24-hour electricity supply in all the villages and cities

-All outstanding domestic dues will be cleared if the AAP is elected to power

-Free treatment for every citizen of Madhya Pradesh

-The condition of all government schools will be improved

-All medicines, tests will be made free of cost

-Mohalla clinics will be opened in every village and ward

-New government hospitals will be opened and old ones will be upgraded

-All road accident victims will get free treatment

-Free travel for all senior citizens in Madhya Pradesh to any holy pilgrimage

-The AAP has pledged to grant a compensation of ₹1 crore to the family of any Indian Army or Madhya Pradesh Police personnel who sacrifice their life while on duty.

-All contractual employees will be placed in departments and contractual work will be regularised

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are slated to be held at the end of this year. The state has been ruled by Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party so far.

(With ANI inputs)