‘3.5 crore jobs?’ Prashant Kishor questions Rahul Gandhi over Tejashwi Yadav's Bihar poll promise | Mint Exclusive

Bihar Elections: Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, has questioned the feasibility of the INDIA bloc’s pre-poll promise to provide one government job per family in Bihar, where assembly elections are scheduled for next week.

Kishor, who is campaigning in Bihar, also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi for skipping the alliance’s manifesto release in Patna earlier this week.

The opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar released its manifesto ahead of the upcoming election, making a series of promises, topped by job opportunities for every family. "Within 20 days, one member from every family will be given a government job," the first of the 25 points of the manifesto said, formalising the main promise Tejashwi Yadav has made to the voters.

Tejashwi’s RJD and the Congress party are contesting elections in Bihar as part of the Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance, which essentially forms the India bloc at the centre.

“I have said this before, and I am repeating it again. The Congress is a big party in the country. Rahul Gandhi is the leader of the opposition in the country. However, as far as Bihar is concerned, the Congress is trailing the RJD. The leadership is of Tejashwi and Lalu Prasad Yadav. Rahul Gandhi can be an ally,” Kishor told Mint in an exclusive interview at Madhepura in Bihar.

Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party is contesting on all 243 seats of Bihar, with voting taking place in two phases – November 6 and 11.

“When the INDIA bloc released its manifesto in Patna earlier this week, there was no big leader from Congress at the event. So, if Rahul Gandhi is coming to Bihar and promising people that Congress or Mahagathbandhan will ensure a better system in Bihar, then why was he not even involved in the release of the manifesto? Is this to say that you are not even in a position to back whatever the manifesto promises with Tejashwi Yadav?,” Kishor said.

Pawan Khera from the Congress was present at the event to release the manifesto.

Why not in Congress-ruled states? The RJD is the senior partner in the Grand Alliance and has fielded candidates on 143 seats. The Congress is contesting 61 seats as part of an arrangement between the ally partners.

“Tajwashvi is making irrational promises, such as one government job for each family. Does Rahul Gandhi know of an economic model that ensures a government job for each family in Bihar, which would mean 3.5 crore jobs? Shouldn’t he come and declare his position? Can Rahul Gandhi explain how the Mahagathbandhan will fulfil its promise of ₹2,500 to each woman?," Kishor asked.

The former poll strategist wondered, "if the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha agreed with these promises, why did the Congress government not do this in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, where they are in power?”

Many have questioned the feasibility of Tejashwi's promise. When asked about the promises, Tejashwi said the announcements have been made after due consultation with experts.