52.8% voter turnout in third phase of Bihar polls till 5 pm
- The electoral fate of 1,204 candidates is being decided in this phase
- The counting of votes will take place on November 10
Bihar saw 52.8% voter turnout till 5 pm in the third and final phase of polling on Saturday on 78 constituencies.
The turnout was 45.85% till 3 pm.
The electoral fate of 1,204 candidates is being decided in this phase.
Kishanganj district recorded the highest 59.99% polling till 5 pm and Katihar recorded 48.4%.
Polling was held for 71 and 94 constituencies in the first and second phases on October 28 and November 3 respectively. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
