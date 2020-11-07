52.8% voter turnout in third phase of Bihar polls till 5 pm

Bihar saw 52.8% voter turnout till 5 pm in the third and final phase of polling on Saturday on 78 constituencies.

The turnout was 45.85% till 3 pm.

The turnout was 45.85% till 3 pm.

The electoral fate of 1,204 candidates is being decided in this phase.

Kishanganj district recorded the highest 59.99% polling till 5 pm and Katihar recorded 48.4%.

Polling was held for 71 and 94 constituencies in the first and second phases on October 28 and November 3 respectively. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

