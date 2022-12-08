6 in Gujarat, 0 in Himachal Pradesh: AAP claims victory with 'National Party Status'1 min read . 05:40 PM IST
Very few parties enjoy national party status, our young party one of those now says AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Gujarat poll results
The Aam Aadmi Party that was earlier claiming to win the Gujarat polls had to settle for 6 seats with a tag of ‘National Party’ to celebrate. Many old videos of AAP leader Kejriwal surfaced on social media where he was heard claiming a clear majority in the state of Gujarat.
As far as Himachal Pradesh is concerned, AAP failed to gain any seat in the assembly elections. AAP was contesting on 67 seats but failed to open account.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that he was thankful to the people of Gujarat for helping AAP become national party.
AAP which already has its government in Delhi and Punjab managed to win 6 seats in Bharatiya Janata Party's fortress state Gujarat.
In a video message, Kejriwal said though the AAP has not won many seats in Gujarat the votes it got helped it attain the national party status.
"I am thankful to the people of Gujarat for helping us attain the status of national party. Very few parties enjoy the status and now we are one of them. Ours is only a 10-year-old party," he said.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said during a press conference, “AAP managed to bag the status of national party in just 10 years. That's the pace of growth of this party. We got around 35 lakh votes in Gujarat. All leaders worked hard and visited rural areas in Gujarat. Gujarat is considered the home turf of the BJP, yet the AAP managed to get 35 lakh votes."
Earlier today, Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia had tweeted, "Due to the votes given by the people of Gujarat, the AAP is today becoming a national party. The politics of education and health is making a mark for the first time in the country. Congratulations to the entire country on this."
(With inputs from agencies)
