Aaditya Thackeray Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Worli will see a tough battle between incumbent Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray and Congress-turned-Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora. Falling in Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat, Worli has been considered a bastion of Sena. Aaditya Thackeray enjoys major public support in the area.
The high-profile assembly constituency is witnessing an exciting contest between three Senas. Aaditya Thackeray, who is eyeing at another term as MLA from the seat will have to face tough competition from Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora from Shiv Sena. Sandeep Deshpande, the third competitor in the race is also linked with the Sena family as he comes from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena or MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, who is the nephew of Balasaheb Thackeray.
Milind Deora
Milind Deora is a familiar face in the Worli constituency and was a member of the Congress party before joining Shiv Sena. The former Union minister had quit the grand old party in January this year and later joined Shiv Sena. He has also represented the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat in past which also covers Worli.
Aaditya Thackeray Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Previous election's result
Aaditya Thackeray Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: In the 2019 elections, BJP bagged 105 seats, Shiv Sena (undivided) had won 56 seats, whereas NCP (undivided) won 54 seats. Congress bagged 44 seats, whereas 13 seats went to independents and 16 other went to others.
Aaditya Thackeray Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: When was voting held?
Aaditya Thackeray Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Assembly Election voting was held on Wednesday, November 20 in single phase. For any party or coalition to win the election, they have to cross the majority mark of 145. Most of the exit polls have indicated a victory of the Mahayuti alliance.
Aaditya Thackeray Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: When will vote counting begin?
Aaditya Thackeray Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Vote counting will begin at 8 am on Saturday, November 23. The vote counting trends will start coming in soon after that.