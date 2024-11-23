Aaditya Thackeray vote counting live: Thackeray pitted against Deora, will the youth leader win a second term from Worli

Aaditya Thackeray Election Results: Shiv Sena's youth leader is contesting for his Worli seat against Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora and Sandeep Deshpande (MNS).

Livemint
Updated23 Nov 2024, 08:59 AM IST
Aaditya Thackeray Election Results, Maharashtra Vote Counting Live: Thackeray is contesting his Worli seat and is pitted against Milind Deora. In Picture: A file photo of Shiv Sena youth wing leader Aditya Thackeray. Photo: HT<br />
Aaditya Thackeray Election Results, Maharashtra Vote Counting Live: Thackeray is contesting his Worli seat and is pitted against Milind Deora. In Picture: A file photo of Shiv Sena youth wing leader Aditya Thackeray. Photo: HT

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and former minister Aaditya Thackeray is leading from Worli seat against opponent Milind Deora, according to the early election trends, as reported by India TV.

The youth leader is seeking a re-election for the second time from Worli in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, where he is pitted against Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora and Sandeep Deshpande (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena or MNS). Thackeray faces a formidable challenge from Deora, a familiar face in the prestigious constituency.

The former Union minister (47), who quit the Congress in January this year and joined the Shiv Sena, has represented the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat, which covers Worli, twice in the past. As the campaign ended on Monday, Aaditya Thackeray capped his canvassing with a road show alongside his mother Rashmi. Deora, too, held a roadshow on the last day.

The constituency saw Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the ruling Shiv Sena, his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy of the Congress and MNS chief Raj Thackeray seeking votes for their respective candidates. The Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) are part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) along with the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 08:59 AM IST
Assembly Elections

