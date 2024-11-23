Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and former minister Aaditya Thackeray is leading from Worli seat against opponent Milind Deora, according to the early election trends, as reported by India TV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The youth leader is seeking a re-election for the second time from Worli in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, where he is pitted against Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora and Sandeep Deshpande (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena or MNS). Thackeray faces a formidable challenge from Deora, a familiar face in the prestigious constituency.

The former Union minister (47), who quit the Congress in January this year and joined the Shiv Sena, has represented the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat, which covers Worli, twice in the past. As the campaign ended on Monday, Aaditya Thackeray capped his canvassing with a road show alongside his mother Rashmi. Deora, too, held a roadshow on the last day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}