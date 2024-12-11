An AAP delegation, led by Arvind Kejriwal, met the Election Commission and submitted 3,000 pages of evidence, alleging that the BJP was engaged in a large-scale effort to remove votes of current Delhi residents

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a "mass voter deletion" conspiracy in Delhi ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

An AAP delegation, led by the party’s National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, met the Election Commission and submitted 3,000 pages of evidence, alleging that the BJP was engaged in a large-scale effort to remove the votes of current Delhi residents.

"Most of the votes being deleted belong to the poor, Scheduled Castes, Dalit communities, especially those living in slums. For a common person, a single vote holds immense value, as it grants them citizenship of this country," Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing the media after the meeting.

The Delhi Assembly elections are expected to be held in early 2025.

He further alleged that a BJP official in Shahdara had secretly submitted a list of 11,008 voters for deletion, and the Election Commission had begun working on the matter covertly.

"In Janakpuri, 24 BJP workers applied to remove 4,874 votes. In Tughlakabad, 15 BJP workers sought the deletion of 2,435 votes. At Booth No. 117 in Tughlakabad, there are 1,337 registered voters, yet two individuals applied to delete 554 votes – this means they attempted to remove 40 per cent of votes from a single booth," he alleged.

The AAP has demanded an immediate halt to such mass deletions and called for FIRs to be filed against those submitting such applications.

“The Election Commission gave us three or four assurances," the former Delhi chief minister said.

"First, no mass deletion will take place before the elections. Secondly, anyone seeking to delete votes will now have to fill out Form 7. Before any votes are deleted, a field inquiry will be conducted by the Booth Level Officer (BLO), accompanied by representatives from other political parties. We believe this will prevent wrongful deletions."