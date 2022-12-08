AAP becomes latest political outfit to get 'national party' status. What it means

Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal is all set to become the latest political outfit to get the status of 'national party' as the counting of votes is underway in recently concluded Gujarat Assembly elections. For AAP to get the status of the national party it will require atleast 6% vote share and needs to win atleast two seats.
The AAP in Gujarat has got around 12% vote share and is leading in six seats out of the 182 seats in Gujarat Assembly as of 12.20 pm according to the official website of the Election Commission of India.
Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday said Gujarat votes will make Aam Aadmi Party a national party. "For the first time, politics based on education and health is getting recognition in the country. Congratulations to the people of India," Sisodia tweeted as counting for Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 is going on.
To earn a national party status, a political party needs to be recognized in at least four states, and to be recognised as a state party, it needs to win at least two seats and 6 per cent of votes polled in the Assembly election. In other words, AAP needs to win just two seats and secure 6 per cent of votes in today's voting. In 2021 AAP had put up a good show after replacing Congress as the second-biggest party in Surat municipal polls by securing about 28% vote share.
Assembly elections in Gujarat were held in two phases on December 1 and 5 respectively. The approximate voter turnout in Gujarat by the end of the second phase of the Gujarat elections was recorded at 59.11 per cent.
During the first phase of polling on December 1, Gujarat saw an overall turnout of 63.14 per cent. While polling for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12.
Isudan Gadhvi, the Aam Aadmi Party’s CM face in Gujarat, on Thursday took an early lead over Congress party’s sitting MLA from Khambhalia, Vikram Madam, while BJP’s Mulubhai Bera was seen finishing third.
After four rounds of voting in the assembly polls, Gadhvi had polled 13,658 votes, compared to 9,889 votes polled by incumbent Madam. BJP’s Bera had picked up 5,703 votes, according to the latest update available from the Election Commission.
Khambhalia emerged as one of the more high-profile seats in the Gujarat assembly elections after the AAP picked Isudan Gadhvi to this politically high-profile constituency in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat.
*With inputs from agencies
