AAP candidates list Punjab elections 2026: 1st list announced - Names, constituencies details here

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday announced the list of 40 candidates, with sitting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeking re-election from Dhuri.

Chief Minister Mann said 40 names, including his, have been announced after the meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of AAP.

The list released by AAP on Saturday showed that all the candidates are sitting MLAs with no new faces in the fray.

Punjab Assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan will contest from Kotkapura.

The list has women candidates, while three of the MLAs will be seeking their third term.

“After a detailed discussion during our party's Political Affairs Committee meeting, we have finalised 40 names for 40 constituencies in Punjab who will be candidates in the elections,” AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

On the decision to field jailed minister Sanjeev Arora, who from Ludhiana West, Bhardwaj said, the party still stands with him.

"Sanjeev Arora is a strong party worker who was doing excellent work, and the Central government has sent him to jail to stop the government's work. The entire party stands with him and his family. If the government does not release him from jail, the people of Ludhiana will campaign for him. I believe the people of Ludhiana understand this," he said.