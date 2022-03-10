AAP crosses majority mark in Punjab in early leads

AAP crosses majority mark in Punjab in early leads1 min read . 09:37 AM IST
- Punjab assembly election result: In Punjab, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has emerged as big challenger to the Congress which is riddled by infighting
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has crossed the majority number of 59 in Punjab, currently leading on 64 seats, as counting for Punjab Election continues on Thursday.
AAP candidate Jeevan Jot leads after the first round of counting in Amritsar East.
Jeevan Jot - 1500
Bikram Majithia - 1067
Navjot Singh Sidhu - 949
Meanwhile, Charanjit Singh Channi is trailing behind Aam Aadmi Party candidates in his traditional seat, Chamkaur Sahib, as well as in Bhadaur.
Punjab Lok Congress leader and former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh is also trailing in Patiala Assembly constituency.
Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.
Ferozepur Rural, Kharar, Lehra, Dharamkot and Attari were among the seats where the AAP was leading.
The SAD was leading in Bholath and Tarn Taran, among others.
