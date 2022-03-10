AAP crosses majority mark in Punjab in early leads

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has crossed the majority number of 59 in Punjab, currently leading on 64 seats, as counting for Punjab Election continues on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AAP candidate Jeevan Jot leads after the first round of counting in Amritsar East.

Jeevan Jot - 1500

Jeevan Jot - 1500 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bikram Majithia - 1067

Navjot Singh Sidhu - 949

Meanwhile, Charanjit Singh Channi is trailing behind Aam Aadmi Party candidates in his traditional seat, Chamkaur Sahib, as well as in Bhadaur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab Lok Congress leader and former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh is also trailing in Patiala Assembly constituency.

Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.

Ferozepur Rural, Kharar, Lehra, Dharamkot and Attari were among the seats where the AAP was leading. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The SAD was leading in Bholath and Tarn Taran, among others.