Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has promised 300 units of free electricity per month for each household in Punjab if AAP comes to power. He has also promised 24/7 power in Punjab and waiver of pending electricity bills if his party is voted to power.

"We'll do 3 major works here. 1st, we'll provide 300 units of free electricity to every family. 2nd, all pending domestic electricity bills will be waived off & the connection of people will be restored. Third, 24 hrs electricity will be provided," said AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

"When we fought polls for the 1st time in Delhi in 2013, people used to get absurd electricity bills. The govt was colluding with electricity companies, just like Punjab. Today there's 24-hr electricity in Delhi at a very low rate. We've to do this in Punjab," he added.

Ahead of his visit to poll-bound Punjab, Kejriwal had tweeted, "Punjab is getting ready for a new dawn. See you in few hours."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised free electricity in Punjab if Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wins the polls.

Earlier on June 21, Kejriwal announced that the party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab will be from the Sikh community.

In 2017 Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in the 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly.

