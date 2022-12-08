AAP hopes to get ‘national party’ status after Gujarat Assembly result, here are the numbers2 min read . 08:29 AM IST
- Aam Aadmi Party may become a national party by getting more than 6% of votes in the Gujarat assembly elections
The Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) will like to make a strong debut in the Gujarat Assembly elections which will help the party led by Arvind Kejriwal get the 'national party' status after ten years since the party was formed by Arvind Kejriwal ten years ago. The Aam Aadmi Party will look to join the list of national parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the country. As of now, India has seven political parties which got the status of being a ‘national party’.
AAP which has emerged as the main challenger in Gujarat to the twenty-seven-year-old reign of BJP is confident of agood show in the recently held assembly elections in the state.
To earn a national party status, a political party needs to be recognized in at least four states, and to be recognised as a state party, it needs to win at least two seats and 6 per cent of votes polled in the Assembly election. In other words, AAP needs to win just two seats and secure 6 per cent of votes in today's voting. In 2021 AAP had put up a good show after replacing Congress as the second-biggest party in Surat municipal polls by securing about 28% vote share.
With Aam Aadmi Party having its government in Delhi and Punjab and the poll performance of the Aam Aadmi Party at the general election to the Legislative Assembly of Goa, 2022 got recognition as a state party in the state of Goa.
The AAP won two seats in the Goa State Assembly elections, securing an overall vote share of 6.77%. In a stupendous victory in thePunjab Assembly elections, the party won 92 out of the 117 Assembly seats securing an overall vote share of 42.01% and formed its government in the State.
Riding high on its stupendous victory in Punjab Assembly polls earlier this year, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party launched its foray into BJP-ruled Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh as part of its national expansion plan. Although the AAP fielded its candidates for all Assembly seats in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, it has kept its prime focus on PM Modi’s home state where it has been able to build a few strongholds in recent years.
The party gained ground in the BJP-ruled Gujarat after it won 27 seats in the 2021 Surat Municipal Corporation elections. The Congress, which had 36 councillors, lost all the seats in the civic body election. Seeking to expand its footprint, the AAP plans to contest in most of the states going to polls next year. That includes Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. The party also plans contest elections in Jammu and Kashmir, likely to be held early next year.
