AAP's journey toward becoming a national party

To earn a national party status, a political party needs to be recognized in at least four states, and to be recognised as a state party, it needs to win at least two seats and 6 per cent of votes polled in the Assembly election. In other words, AAP needs to win just two seats and secure 6 per cent of votes in today's voting. In 2021 AAP had put up a good show after replacing Congress as the second-biggest party in Surat municipal polls by securing about 28% vote share.