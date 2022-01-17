Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal said today that his party will announce the chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab assembly elections tomorrow. The announcement will be made at 12 noon, the Delhi chief minister said. He made the remarks after flagging off Delhi Transport Corporation’s (DTC’s) first electric bus in the national capital.

Punjab CM face will be announced tomorrow at 12pm: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/4oX3NBAiZI — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

Last week, the Delhi CMKejriwal had announced that people can message and call on the number 70748 70748 to send their suggestions on who should be the Chief Ministerial candidate from AAP for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls. The people of Punjab have been asked to give their choice through SMS, WhatsApp or voice message on mobile number 7074870748 by January 17 till 5 pm.

The Punjab election is scheduled for February 14 and the result will be announced on March 10.

This time, Shiromani Akali Dal has joined hands with BSP and BJP is contesting elections with former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

In the 2017 Assembly election, the Congress party won the polls, securing 77 seats of the 117 total constituencies. AAP had emerged runner-up, winning 20 seats. Akali Dal had won 15 seats and its alliance partner BJP in 3 seats.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.