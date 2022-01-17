AAP to announce Punjab CM candidate tomorrow, says Arvind Kejriwal

Last week, the Delhi CMKejriwal had announced that people can message and call on the number 70748 70748 to send their suggestions on who should be the Chief Ministerial candidate from AAP for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls. The people of Punjab have been asked to give their choice through SMS, WhatsApp or voice message on mobile number 7074870748 by January 17 till 5 pm.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}