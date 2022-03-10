Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AAP's Labh Singh Ugoke who defeated CM Channi is a mobile repair shop staff. Read here

Labh Singh Ugoke, AAP candidate from the Bhadaur seat
2 min read . 05:26 PM IST Livemint

Ugoke had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a volunteer in 2013. His father is a driver, while his mother is a sweeper in a government school

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday lost the electoral battle from both the assembly seats of Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib to the Aam Aadmi Party nominees.

According to the website of the election commission, Channi was drubbed by AAP's political greenhorn Labh Singh Ugoke with a margin of 37,558 votes from the Bhadaur seat.

Addressing the voters of Punjab after early trends revealed AAP's massive victory in the state, party supremo Arvind Kejriwal said: “You know who defeated Charanjit Singh? AAP candidate Labh Singh Ugoke who works in a mobile repair shop."

Ugoke had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a volunteer in 2013. His father is a driver, while his mother is a sweeper in a government school.

Prior to the polling in Punjab, he had exuded confidence that Channi will bite the dust from the reserve assembly segment. 

The 35-year-old had also questioned Channi's humble background and said the chief minister is wearing a “mask of an aam aadmi (common man)."

“The only difference I saw after Channi jumped into the fray from this seat is that the attention of the national media is towards me for taking on the CM," Ugoke had said. 

He claimed that Channi is not aware of the problems of the people of Bhadaur.

“There are 74 villages in my constituency and I know the problems of every village," he said. 

“For me, Bhadaur is not a 'halqa' (constituency), it is my family. Channi Sahab does not know the names of even 10 villages of Bhadaur. For Channi Sahab, Bhadaur is a 'halqa'," added Ugoke. 

A 12th pass, he said it is his responsibility to address the issues of the voters of his constituency.

Chiding the chief minister for “doing nothing" and just making announcements in his 111-day tenure, he claimed that like from Chamkaur Sahib, Channi will lose from Bhadaur as well.

“After 10 March, Channi will find a person who suggested him to contest from the Bhadaur seat," Ugoke had asserted in February. 

His vision has now come true. 

According to the Election Commission of India, AAP has won 79 seats and is leading on 13 others at 5.15 pm in the 117 seat Punjab assembly.

As AAP wins Punjab, it will be the party's maiden victory in the state and a vast improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when it had finished second behind Congress.

 

 

