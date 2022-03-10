This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Addressing the voters of Punjab after early trends revealed AAP's massive victory in the state, party supremo Arvind Kejriwal said: “You know who defeated Charanjit Singh? AAP candidate Labh Singh Ugoke who works in a mobile repair shop."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ugoke had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a volunteer in 2013. His father is a driver, while his mother is a sweeper in a government school.
Prior to the polling in Punjab, he had exuded confidence that Channi will bite the dust from the reserve assembly segment.
The 35-year-old had also questioned Channi's humble background and said the chief minister is wearing a “mask of an aam aadmi (common man)."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The only difference I saw after Channi jumped into the fray from this seat is that the attention of the national media is towards me for taking on the CM," Ugoke had said.
He claimed that Channi is not aware of the problems of the people of Bhadaur.