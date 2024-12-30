Amid allegations that AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s wife, Anita Singh, is not a registered voter in Delhi, the Rajya Sabha MP announced on Monday that he will file a defamation case against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and the party’s IT cell in-charge, Amit Malviya, over their “bogus” claims.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Singh said that he had raised the issue of the “deletion” of names of Purvanchali voters in Parliament, which led BJP President JP Nadda to refer to the Purvanchali community as “Rohingiyas” and “Bangladeshis”.

“These (Purvanchalis) people have been living in Delhi for 30-40 years, working hard to improve the national capital. But you (BJP) are deleting their votes by calling them Bangladeshis,” Singh said.

On Sunday, Singh accused the BJP of trying to get his wife's name deleted from the voters' list for the New Delhi Assembly constituency ahead of Delhi assembly elections due in February.

“When I raised this issue, they filed an application to delete my wife's name from the voters' list to take revenge,” the AAP leader claimed.

“(Manoj) Tiwari is spreading a lie by claiming my wife's vote remains in Sultanpur. They should check the Election Commission's website and see where Anita's vote stands,” Singh added.

“She voted in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls in May, while Tiwari is citing an affidavit that dates back to January. An application was submitted in Sultanpur on January 4 to delete her name from the voters' list there,” he said. “I will file a defamation suit against them. Malviya and Tiwari will have to appear in court and answer for insulting me and my wife.”

Manoj Tiwari and Amit Malviya had claimed that though the AAP leader and his wife cast their votes in Delhi for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as per an affidavit filed by Anita Singh, she is a registered voter in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, which makes her vote in Delhi both “invalid” and “illegal”.