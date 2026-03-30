Actor Vijay's net worth: BMW i7 to Neelankarai villas — a peek into TVK chief’s ₹600+ crore empire ahead of TN polls

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has declared total assets worth approximately over ₹600 crore in his election affidavit filed here on Monday.

Vijay is contesting the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections from the Perambur and Trichy East constituencies. The 52-year-old actor-politician has declared movable assets of ₹404 crore and immovable assets of ₹220 crore. Overall, Vijay's net worth as declared in the affidavit is ₹624 Crore. His spouse owns a net worth of ₹15.7 Crore.

Advertisement

Vijay's immovable assets, which include agricultural land in Kodaikanal and commercial and residential properties across Chennai, are valued at approximately ₹198.62 crore.

The 52-year-old actor-politician has declared movable assets of ₹404 crore and immovable assets of ₹220 crore. Overall, Vijay's net worth as declared in the affidavit is ₹624 Crore. His spouse owns a net worth of ₹15.7 Crore.

Vijay's spouse, Sangeetha, has declared separate assets totalling ₹15.76 crore, including movable property worth ₹15.51 crore and immovable property valued at ₹25 lakh.

Advertisement

Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled for 23 April in Tamil Nadu, with results to be declared on 4 May. Vijay's newly formed TVK is making its electoral debut in the 2026 polls.

Vijay's Movable Assets -The total value of movable assets declared by actor Vijay is ₹404,58,57,196

-Cash in Hand: ₹2,00,000

-Bank Deposits: Vijay has 10 separate accounts/deposits. Major holdings include Indian Overseas Bank (Saligramam): ₹213,36,15,943

-Fixed Deposits: Vijay has FDs across various banks, including Indian Overseas Bank ( ₹25 Crore), Axis Bank ( ₹40 Crore), HDFC Bank ( ₹20 Crore), and State Bank of India ( ₹15 Crore)

Investments: Vijay owns shares in companies such as Jaya Nagar Property Pvt Ltd ( ₹19,69,000), Indian Overseas Bank ( ₹9,600), and Sun Paper Mill Ltd ( ₹25,000)

Advertisement

-Loans and Advances: A list of 14 items totalling significant amounts, including loans to family members like Sangeetha Vijay ( ₹12,60,53,615), Jason Sanjay ( ₹8,78,479), and Divya Saasha ( ₹4,60,000), as well as business-related advances

Vijay's high-end cars -BMW 530 (2020) - ₹80,54,119

-Toyota Lexus 350 (2024) - ₹3,01,57,881

-Toyota Vellfire (2024) - ₹1,63,45,118

-BMW i7 (2024) - ₹2,00,64,296

-Maruti Swift (2024) - ₹5,35,000

-A bike TVS XL Super (2025) - ₹67,400

Jewellery: 883 grams of gold and silver articles valued at ₹15,00,000, for a total sub-value of ₹1,20,18,375.

Vijay's Immovable Assets -The current approximate market value https://www.livemint.com/market/market-statsof Vijay's declared immovable assets is ₹220,15,62,010.

Fixed Deposits: Vijay has FDs across various banks, including Indian Overseas Bank ( ₹25 Crore), Axis Bank ( ₹40 Crore), HDFC Bank ( ₹20 Crore), and State Bank of India ( ₹15 Crore)

-Agricultural Land: Located in Vattapatti village, Kodaikanal (two plots of 0.25 acres each) with a total market value of ₹20,00,000.

Advertisement

-Non-Agricultural Land: Properties in Porur, Saligramam, and Neelankarai with a total market value of ₹22,00,00,000.

-Commercial Buildings: Includes properties in Chennai (Parivakkam), Thyagaraya Nagar, Sholinganallur, and Koppur. The total current market value for these commercial interests is ₹82,81,93,010.

Also Read | Stalin, Vijay file nominations as Tamil Nadu poll race heats up

-Residential Buildings: 10 locations are listed, including major residences in Neelankarai, Saligramam, Mylapore, Egmore, and others.

-The total market value for these residential properties is ₹115,13,63,000

The actor-turned-politician declared zero liabilities and no pending dues to banks or financial institutions. For the financial year 2024-25, he reported a total income of ₹184.53 crore in his income tax returns.

Vijay's primary sources of income are self-employment, interest income, and rental income from properties.

Education Details Vijay has no pending criminal cases against him, nor has he been convicted of any offence.

Advertisement

On the educational front, the TVK chief disclosed that he discontinued his BSc degree from Loyola College, Chennai, in 1992. He completed his Class 10 and 12 through private study in 1989 and 1991, respectively.

(With agency inputs)

Key Takeaways Vijay's total declared assets are impressive, showcasing both his movable and immovable assets.

A major chunk of actor Vijay's net worth is in real estate business.

The actor's diverse income sources highlight the intersection of celebrity and politics in contemporary India.