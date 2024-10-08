Adampur Election results: BJP’s Bhavya Bishnoi leads by 3,000 votes against Congress candidate

Adampur Election results: Bhavya Bishnoi of the BJP leads the Adampur assembly elections with over 52,440 votes. The vote counting began at 8 am, revealing a tight race in Haryana, where Congress has secured 9 seats and BJP 4, amidst a 75.47% voter turnout

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated8 Oct 2024, 03:28 PM IST
Adampur Election Results: Adampur is one of the 90 assembly constituencies in the state of Haryana. According to the latest trends by the Election Commission of India, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Bhavya Bishnoi is currently leading by over 3039 votes.

Vote counting for all the constituencies began at 8 am in the morning. In Haryana, the INC has won 9 seats, as the BJP trails at 4, shows Election Commission's latest trend.

Adampur went into polls on October 5, recording 75.47 per cent voter turnout.

Adampur Election Result: Key candidates

A part of the Hisar parliamentary seat, Adampur constituency has key candidates including Bhavya Bishnoi from the BJP, Bhupendar Beniwal from the Aam Admi Party(AAP), and Indian National Congress's Chander Parkash.

As of EC's latest updates available at 2:47 pm, Bhavya bishnoi has garnered a total of 52, 440 votes, which is 3039 votes higher than his INC rival Chander Parkash. Meanwhile, AAP's Bhupinder Beniwal has been trailing at only 1,564 votes.

Bhavya Bishnoi had also emerged victorious in the 2022 bypolls, securing 67,492 votes.

Haryana Assembly Elections

Haryana Assembly Elections have called for a close watch, with a multi-cornered fight between BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party.

Congress witnessed a sweeping victory in the Kaithal seat, as party leader Aditya Surjewala took to a roadshow.

Four hours into the vote couting at 12 pm, the ruling BJP and the Congress were engaged in a neck-and -neck battle. While the Congress initially crossed the half-way mark, saffron made rapid strides as the counting progressed.

‘We will form the government’

So far Congress's Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Nayab Singh Saini of BJP, and Savitri Jindal, also from the BJP, have won the seats they have been contesting from.

Earlier, Haryana Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had dismissed the exit poll results, which had predicted an advantage for the Congress. "On October 8, we will form the government, and the Congress will once again blame the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)," Saini said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a two-time former chief minister exuded similar confidence, saying, “A comfortable majority for Congress is in sight,” reported ANI.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Key Takeaways
  • BJP’s Bhavya Bishnoi leads by over 3,000 votes in Adampur, indicating a competitive electoral landscape.
  • Voter turnout was high at 75.47%, showing increased public engagement.
  • The election highlights a multi-cornered contest in Haryana, with significant implications for party dynamics.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 03:28 PM IST
