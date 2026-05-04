Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury election result LIVE: Close contest in Baharampur with BJP's Sabrata Maitra — Who's winning?

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury election result LIVE: Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is in a close contest with Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sabrata Maitra in Baharampur seat. Elections to this assembly constituency seat were held in the first phase of West Bengal polls on 23 April.

Baharampur voter turnout In the 2026 polls, Baharampur recorded 91.72% voter turnout much higher than the previous 74.88%. In 2016, voter turnout of 79.53% was recorded. The Baharampur assembly seat is notable as it falls within the Muslim -dominated Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

With counting of votes underway on May 4, the fate of this seat and of INC candidate will be clear by today evening. A titan of Murshidabad politics, Chowdhury lost his parliamentary seat to cricketer-turned-politician Yusuf Pathan by a margin of over 85,000 votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The 70-year-old politician is returning to the state legislative arena to reclaim his political ground following the significant setback in the national elections two years ago.

To find out who's leading and who's trailing, follow latest updates here:

1:58 PM How many rounds of vote counting are over so far?

Till now 6 rounds of vote counting are over in the Baharampur seat, as per ECI data. In all, 15 rounds of counting will take place before the final results are declared.

1:37 PM BJP's Subrata Maitra is leading and INC' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is trailing by 5,266 votes

A party needs to secure 148 magic figure in the 294-member Bengal Assembly to come to power in the state. Of the trends of 293 of the 294 constituencies, the BJP crossed majority mark and is leading in 191 seats, while the TMC is ahead in 97 constituencies.

1:00 PM BJP's Subrata Maitra is leading and INC' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is trailing by 4,323 votes

View full Image View full Image ECI's latest update on vote counting tally.

What happened in the 2021 assembly elections? In the 2021 Assembly elections, BJP won the Baharampur seat, but the broader Murshidabad district saw a massive swing toward the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).