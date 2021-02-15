Advantage Trinamool in tough Bengal battle this year

Trinamool led in 164 assembly segments in the 2019 elections, lesser than the 211 assembly seats it won in 2016, but higher than the 121 segments where BJP could muster a lead. Considering that the 2019 elections was almost a referendum on the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose popularity had peaked after the Balakot strikes, the 2019 performance might be hard to repeat for the BJP. Unlike in 2019, local issues and local leadership will matter more. And in Banerjee, the Trinamool has a bigger trump card than any other rival party. The defectors to the BJP lack the state-wide appeal that the chief minister still enjoys in Bengal.