Ahead of 2024 polls, EC likely to issue list of new national, state parties4 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 06:42 AM IST
- Currently, BJP, BSP, CPI, CPI-M, Congress, TMC, NCP and National People's Party are the eight recognised national parties. There are over 50 recognised state parties.
Ahead of the 2024 general elections, the Election Commission (EC) is likely to announce a fresh list of recognised national and state parties, people aware of the matter told HindustanTimes. They further added that the derecognised parties will be allowed to retain their symbols as per rules.
