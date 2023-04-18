Ahead of the upcoming Karnataka polls, N Nagaraju (MTB) who is considered as one of the richest politician in India has declared total assets worth ₹1,609 crore. This comes as MTB filed nomination papers as the ruling BJP's candidate from the Hoskote Assembly segment.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.

Nagaraju, in his election affidavit, has mentioned his occupation or profession as agriculturist and business, along with his wife M Shanthakumari, a housewife. Together they own movable assets worth ₹536 crore while the couple's immovable assets are worth ₹1,073 crore. In the affidavit filed today along with nomination, the couple have declared total liabilities of ₹98.36 crore.

Nagaraju is currently a MLC. In June 2020, while contesting the Legislative Council elections, he had declared assets worth about ₹1,220 crore, along with his wife.

Nagaraju (72), who has studied up to Class 9, has detailed his source of income as agriculture, house property, business and other sources, and that of his wife also to be house property and other sources. Nagaraju in the 2018 Assembly polls had won from Hoskote Assembly segments from Congress. He was one of the 17 MLAs who later defected from the party that led to the collapse of Congress-JD(S) coalition government in 2019.

In the subsequently held bypolls he lost from Hoskote against independent candidate Sharath Bachegowda, who is now with Congress. Both who have turned out to be bitter rivals, are facing each other once again.

Speaking of the number of voters in the state, for the first-time voters in Karnataka has gone up by 9.17 lakhs since 2018-19. According to the CEC Rajiv Kumar, all eligible voters who are reaching 18 years of age by April 1 will be able to participate in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. For the first time, a vote-from-home option will be available in the Karnataka Elections 2023. This will be applicable for people aged 80 and above.

There are a total of 58,282 polling stations in Karnataka, and the sensitive ones will have additional security measures. About 100 booths will be operated exclusively by differently-abled individuals, while 1,320 booths will be run exclusively by women.

There are 224 Assembly constituencies of which 36 are reserved for the SCs and 15 for the STs. The total electorates in the state are 5,21,73,579 crores of which males are 2.62 crores and females are 2.59 crores. The total number of 80 plus electors is 12.15 lakhs. It is an increase of 32 per cent from 2018. It also includes 16,976 proud electors who are 100 plus. The number of persons with disabilities (PWDs) has increased to 5.55 lakhs. This is an increase of close to 150 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)