Ahead of Karnataka polls, BJP candidate N Nagaraju declares assets worth ₹1,609 cr3 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 01:58 PM IST
In June 2020, while contesting the Legislative Council elections, N Nagaraju had declared assets worth about ₹1,220 crore, along with his wife.
Ahead of the upcoming Karnataka polls, N Nagaraju (MTB) who is considered as one of the richest politician in India has declared total assets worth ₹1,609 crore. This comes as MTB filed nomination papers as the ruling BJP's candidate from the Hoskote Assembly segment.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×