Speaking of the number of voters in the state, for the first-time voters in Karnataka has gone up by 9.17 lakhs since 2018-19. According to the CEC Rajiv Kumar, all eligible voters who are reaching 18 years of age by April 1 will be able to participate in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. For the first time, a vote-from-home option will be available in the Karnataka Elections 2023. This will be applicable for people aged 80 and above.