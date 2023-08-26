Ahead of Madhya Pradesh polls 2023, Shivraj Chouhan expands cabinet; 3 new ministers included1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh CM expands cabinet, includes 3 more MLAs ahead of elections.
With elections scheduled for later this year in Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expanded his cabinet. The chief minister included 3 more MLAs in his cabinet on Saturday. These three MLAs took the ministerial oath today at a function in the Raj Bhavan, according to ANI reports.